TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a home in Largo Wednesday morning.

The Largo Fire Rescue said crews were called to a 1-alarm blaze in the 10800 block of Oakhurst Road shortly after 2 am.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is on its way to help an unknown number of residents who were displaced, officials said.

Further information was not immediately available.