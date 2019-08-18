Largo family mourns loss of son in fatal shooting

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A family is mourning the loss of their son after he was shot at his home.

“It’s a hurting feeling to know that your only son is gone,” said Twynetta Booze.

Family and friends gathered outside the house of Darius Johnson Saturday afternoon. Yellow tape kept them out while Pinellas County Crime Scene Investigators gathered evidence.

Darius Johnson

“When I was on my way home my daughter said that they broke into the house,” Booze said. “I went in and he was on the floor laying on his stomach. He was still breathing a little bit. I dialed 911.”

Her son died minutes later; a horrible end to an argument that started two days ago. Deputies say David Murray Biggs came over around noon continuing to argue until he pulled a gun out and started shooting Johnson. He ran inside but Murray Biggs broke past the front door and kept shooting.

“Blood everywhere. I don’t know. The casings are inside the house,” Booze said.

His family says the two were best friends.

“They went to school together. They graduated high school together. Even went to the Bahamas, they went to New York together,” Johnson’s mom said.

Johnson, 24, was more than a son. He was a father.

“He had twin boys which are two, his daughter is 1-year-old and I don’t know how I’m going to be able to manage,” she told 8 On Your Side.

Johnson’s family wants justice.

“He can get the death penalty I don’t care. We need to stop this black on black crimes. Put your guns away because it’s not that serious,” Booze said.

Detectives caught David Murray Biggs after he left the home. He’s facing one count of first-degree murder.