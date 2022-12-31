LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people from Largo were accused of attacking a man and leaving him seriously injured during a robbery on Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Largo Police Department, multiple people witnessed the alleged attack, which occurred at around 1 a.m. on 5th Avenue Northeast, less than a block from Largo High School.

Police said Richard Mullins, 48, “forcefully and violently” tackled a man to the ground and began hitting him. The victim told police Karie Mullen, 50, picked up a metal pipe and struck him repeatedly with it.

Mullins allegedly stomped on the victim’s chest and ribs and ended the attack by kicking and stumping on his head. Police said the man sustained several injuries, including a collapsed lung, broken ribs and possible bruising to his heart.

According to police, the pair also stole $285 from the victim during the alleged attack. They were arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where they were both charged with aggravated battery and robbery with a weapon.