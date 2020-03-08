Largo child porn suspect held on $500,000 bond

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 22-year-old Largo man is behind bars on a high bond after allegedly uploading child pornography to his blog, police said.

Tyler Bracewell was arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of distribution of child pornography and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Friday, online jail records show.

According to Largo police, a popular online publishing website reported that a user had uploaded numerous images containing child pornography to their blog. The children depicted in the pornography were as young as 3 years old.

Bracewell’s identity was obtained through a subpoena and police knocked on his door with a search warrant.

Police said Bracewell admitted to being the sole operator of the blog and told them he’s had an addiction to child pornography for several years and “cannot stop himself,” according to the affidavit.

He’s being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

