Largo candlelight vigil honors victims of drug addiction

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of people gathered in Pinellas County to remember those who lost their lives to addiction and to offer a message of support to those still fighting the disease.

The 11th annual NOPE Candelight Vigil was held at Largo Central Park on Thursday evening.

The event’s keynote speaker was Alton Voss, a former football standout who played at Gulf High School, and then at USF.

Voss lost his scholarship after drug tooks over his life and he struged with addiction for three years.

Last night, Voss offered a powerful message to those who are struggling.

“Once that addiction starts, there are only a few outcomes and they are not very good. It’s either death, jail, or a mental hospital. So, don’t try it, but if you’re a person going through the struggle ask for help,” Voss said.

Voss is now an outreach coordinator for the Rockland Treatment Center in Pasco County.

