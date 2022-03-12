Largo cab driver attacked by hatchet-wielding passenger, police say

Robert Forsyth (Credit: Pinellas County Jail)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department arrested a man Thursday whom they said attacked a cab driver with a hatchet.

Police said 64-year-old Robert Anderson Forsyth, a homeless man from St. Petersburg, was riding in the cab when the driver asked him to pay $31.80 for the fare.

In response, Forsyth pulled out a hatchet from his backpack and held it to the driver’s neck while demanding to be let out on 49th Street North, according to an affidavit.

Police said the driver tried to defend himself but suffered a two to three inch laceration on his right hand as a result.

Forsyth was taken into custody shortly after the incident and was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

