1  of  2
Breaking News
3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Largo bicycle shop sees businesses booming amid pandemic

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Dan Block has been getting quite the workout lately. Block owns the D & S Bicycle shop on Walsingham Road in Largo and the coronavirus has him working overtime.

“It’s been crazy. Everybody that got their bikes that they’ve had them,” said Block, who fixes those bikes regularly. “Or they buy them at Walmart and they want them assembled, and hey, I’ll do that.”

Dan Block has owned a bike shop in Pinellas County for 42-years and remembers the last time there was a boom in business like this one.

Block explains with the gyms and beaches closed, there are few places to go work out and now many choose to take a bike ride.

Block specializes in bike rentals and sells a few used bikes on the side, but lately, he can’t keep any used inventory in stock.

“I’m limited choices right now,” said Block. “I don’t sell my rental fleet because that’s counterproductive.”

A viewer sent in a picture from a local big box store where the bicycle shelves were nearly empty.

Mary Lou Heym just bought her new bike. She winters in Pinellas County and spends the summers up north. She too is struggling with finding ways to occupy the time.

“Well I think everybody has the same idea,” said Heym. “You can’t sit inside and watch the news all day. That would make you crazy.”

Block says he appreciates the business, but after several weeks of working 80-hour weeks, he would like a break reminiscing on the last time there was a surge like this, but he was a bit younger then.

“When they first opened the Pinellas Trail,” said Block. “Everybody and their brother was getting out their bikes that they hadn’t ridden in years.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"

Lowe home gym feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lowe home gym feature"

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"

Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic"

Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home"

Haines City 911 call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haines City 911 call"

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss