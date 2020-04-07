Largo bicycle shop sees businesses booming amid pandemic

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Dan Block has been getting quite the workout lately. Block owns the D & S Bicycle shop on Walsingham Road in Largo and the coronavirus has him working overtime.

“It’s been crazy. Everybody that got their bikes that they’ve had them,” said Block, who fixes those bikes regularly. “Or they buy them at Walmart and they want them assembled, and hey, I’ll do that.”

Dan Block has owned a bike shop in Pinellas County for 42-years and remembers the last time there was a boom in business like this one.

Block explains with the gyms and beaches closed, there are few places to go work out and now many choose to take a bike ride.

Block specializes in bike rentals and sells a few used bikes on the side, but lately, he can’t keep any used inventory in stock.

“I’m limited choices right now,” said Block. “I don’t sell my rental fleet because that’s counterproductive.”

A viewer sent in a picture from a local big box store where the bicycle shelves were nearly empty.

Mary Lou Heym just bought her new bike. She winters in Pinellas County and spends the summers up north. She too is struggling with finding ways to occupy the time.

“Well I think everybody has the same idea,” said Heym. “You can’t sit inside and watch the news all day. That would make you crazy.”

Block says he appreciates the business, but after several weeks of working 80-hour weeks, he would like a break reminiscing on the last time there was a surge like this, but he was a bit younger then.

“When they first opened the Pinellas Trail,” said Block. “Everybody and their brother was getting out their bikes that they hadn’t ridden in years.”

