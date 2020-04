CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Portions of stucco fell from an assisted living facility causing lane closures in Clearwater.

According to officials, several large pieces of stucco had fallen from several stories high from The Oaks of Clearwater assisted living facility.

No one was injured from the falling building pieces however drivers should expect some delays as the right lane of Chestnut Street remains closed at this time.

Drivers coming from Clearwater Beach should expect some delays.