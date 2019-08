PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – You never know what you may find in a Florida puddle!

Roger Light Jr. captured this picture of a gator while he was stopped Gandy Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Pinellas Park on Thursday.

“I was wondering why people were out videotaping in the pouring rain and people backing up in the right turn lane that the gator was in. That’s when I saw it in passenger side coming towards me,” Light said.