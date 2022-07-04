ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The sky was sparkling across the Bay Monday night in St. Petersburg, where big crowds watched the fireworks show near the pier.

St. Pete Pier’s second annual “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration kicked off around 4:00 p.m. The fireworks show started at 9:00 p.m.

There was also live music and food trucks around the pier.

St. Pete’s Fourth of July celebration is turning into a tradition for Kyler Reynolds and his family.

“This is what we do every year for the July, we come over here to celebrate,” Reynolds said.

They were at the pier last year and set up along the water again this year. Like many people, they set up early to get a front-row seat to the show.

“Main thing we’re looking forward to is the fireworks, eat a good meal,” Reynolds said.

St. Pete Police had a huge presence at the pier. Officers patrolled the water early and said it was monitoring all intelligence reports statewide and federally, following the shooting tragedy Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

Reynolds and his family are already looking forward to next year.

“We were planning on doing it every year because, you know, it’s a nice location,” Reynolds said.