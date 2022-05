TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on 49th Street North in Pinellas Park.

Police said an SUV and a motorcycle collided in the area of 49th and 126th Avenue North around 7:20 a.m.

There was no word on injuires.

Police said the southbound lanes of 49th Street are closed at Ulmerton Road.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.