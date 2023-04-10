ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said a child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle just after 7:30 Monday morning near the intersection of 54th Avenue South and 22nd Street South.

Police said the child hit on the bike is a 9th-grade student at Lakewood High School.

Authorities tell 8 On Your Side he received non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the vehicle did stop and cooperated with law enforcement.

Michael Stevens lives nearby and witnessed the accident.

“I heard the crash,” he said. “I was standing out here bringing the trash out, and she just ran into the back of him.”

“Thank God she did stop,” he continued.

Stevens said this is an ongoing issue in his community and believes something needs to change.

“There’s an accident here at least once a week, sometimes it may be three in a week,” he said. “They just have no consideration for the other drivers. They feel they just own the road.”