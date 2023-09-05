CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was arrested and accused of pelting several Walgreens employees with Snickers candy bars during an early morning confrontation.

Arrest documents allege a “highly intoxicated” 23-year-old Noy Idel became agitated when employees at the Clearwater Walgreens refused to sell him a box of cigarettes, citing store policy.

Angered by the refusal, Idel allegedly “became irate and threw Snickers bars” at the store’s manager, hitting them in the face. Another store employee rushed over to help and ordered Idel to leave the store.

In response, Idel threw “several Snickers bars” at the employee, striking them in the chest.

Idel later told police he didn’t mean to throw the candy directly at the employees, “but [surveillance] footage showed that Idel was very intentional where he directed the Snickers bars,” documents stated.

Idel was arrested and charged with battery. His bond was set at $500.