Lakeland man arrested after throwing bean bag round at police chief, had loaded handgun

Pinellas County

St. Pete Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man has been arrested after throwing a used baton round at St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and a group of police majors.

According to the police department, the incident occurred after police attempted to get a group of protesters onto the sidewalk, as they attempted to open 1st Avenue North to oncoming traffic.

Police say while Abraham Quraishi was throwing the used round an officer saw a handgun in Quraishi’s waistband.

According to police, Quraishi fought several officers as they tried to take him into custody. Quraishi does not have a concealed weapons permit and the gun was loaded.

He currently faces charges including inciting a riot, resisting an officer with violence, carrying a
concealed firearm while in commission of a felony and unlawful assembly charges.

