Lakeland man arrested after throwing bean bag round at police chief, had loaded handgun

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man has been arrested after throwing a used baton round at St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and a group of police majors.

According to the police department, the incident occurred after police attempted to get a group of protesters onto the sidewalk, as they attempted to open 1st Avenue North to oncoming traffic.

Police say while Abraham Quraishi was throwing the used round an officer saw a handgun in Quraishi’s waistband.

According to police, Quraishi fought several officers as they tried to take him into custody. Quraishi does not have a concealed weapons permit and the gun was loaded.

#stpetepd arrests demonstrator w/ loaded gun. Abraham Quraishi, of Lakeland, threw something at Chief Holloway & officers, outside of PD last night. An officer saw the gun in his waistband. He faces 3 felonies & 1 misdemeanor pic.twitter.com/ktnzKN4p8a — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) June 4, 2020

He currently faces charges including inciting a riot, resisting an officer with violence, carrying a

concealed firearm while in commission of a felony and unlawful assembly charges.

MORE TOP STORIES