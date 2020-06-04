ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man has been arrested after throwing a used baton round at St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and a group of police majors.
According to the police department, the incident occurred after police attempted to get a group of protesters onto the sidewalk, as they attempted to open 1st Avenue North to oncoming traffic.
Police say while Abraham Quraishi was throwing the used round an officer saw a handgun in Quraishi’s waistband.
According to police, Quraishi fought several officers as they tried to take him into custody. Quraishi does not have a concealed weapons permit and the gun was loaded.
He currently faces charges including inciting a riot, resisting an officer with violence, carrying a
concealed firearm while in commission of a felony and unlawful assembly charges.
MORE TOP STORIES
- Lakeland man arrested after throwing bean bag round at police chief, had loaded handgun
- 70 graves of African Americans confirmed at site of lost cemetery in Clearwater
- Las Vegas Strip casinos reopen with Bellagio fountain show
- Join the conversation: African American business leaders to discuss Tampa Bay race relations
- Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd’s death