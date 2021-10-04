Koozie Group donates laptops to help Tampa Bay area adults overcome addiction

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A nationally recognized organization with its world headquarters in the Tampa Bay area is giving back to help those in need.

“The Koozie Group” is best known for making foam drink sleeves that hold beverages and now they’re donating laptops to help adults overcoming addiction have a brighter future.

Koozie Group officials said during the global pandemic, many employees had to work from home.

Now that many are returning to the world headquarters in Clearwater, they wanted to do something special with the laptops they no longer needed.

“We like to give back to the employees and give back to our community. We just want to be a positive social impact. We’re proud to be able to do it,” said Koozie Group Manager of IT Systems Services, Erik Dempsey.

The organization donated 100 laptops to a drug and alcohol residential recovery center in the bay area called ‘A New Direction for Women and Men’. The group focuses on helping those with alcohol and drug addiction get back on their feet.









Pictures were taken by WFLA’s Christine McLarty of the donation process in Clearwater.

“With all of these laptops, I can just…I mean the miracles that are going to occur in people’s lives are phenomenal. It’s just phenomenal. It brings tears to my eyes,” said ‘A New Direction for Women and Men’ Founder and CEO, Pamela Dixon.

Among many things, these laptops will be used for are helping people with online AA meetings, applying for jobs, and reconnecting them with friends and family through social media.

“We are so excited and so grateful to The Koozie Group for this donation,” said ‘A New Direction for Women and Men’ PR Coordinator, Ashely Nevins.

“So many things are done online today like getting state ID’s, Pinellas County Insurance, and GED programs,” Dixon said. She continued, “The way these laptops are going to help our people is just beyond belief!”