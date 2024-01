CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater firefighters battled a blaze at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse early Wednesday.

Crews were called to the restaurant located at 28775 US Highway 19 North shortly after 1 a.m. after a fire was reported.

Firefighters said the fire was minor and contained to the roof in the front of the building.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were available.