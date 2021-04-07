K’Mia Simmons’ loved ones praying for justice following arrest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – K’Mia Simmons loved ones are relieved by the arrest in her murder case, but now the long road to justice begins.

Her older sister Lashawn Laster says the arrest however doesn’t lessen the sting of losing her sister.

“They’re locked up, but it don’t bring my sister back,” said Laster. “If locking them up would bring her back, then this would be the best day in the world.”

Laster and her mother Linda Simmons spoke with reporters after the St. Petersburg Police Department announced the arrest. 20-year old Tyron Jackasal is now facing robbery and first-degree murder charges.

Linda Simmons still can’t believe her beautiful daughter is gone.

“For something to happen to such a beautiful girl like she was, it’s just heartbreaking,” said Simmons. “I live moment, second by second, moment by moment. My thing is now is my grandchildren. And if it wasn’t for my grandchildren.”

Lashawn Laster, K’mia Simmons sister.

Now, K’Mia’s family members are praying for justice.

“We all know he’s a coward because over a piece of jewelry?” Laster said Wednesday afternoon. “You actually were going to take this man’s life over a necklace, something that can be replaced? You can’t replace a life.

Simmons is a bit more direct. She says she will not rest until her daughter’s killer meets his maker.

“I want to be able to look in his eyes as he suffers. As they, however they execute him, I’m calling for execution,” said Simmons. “Y’all want to know what would make me happy? That would make me happy. Ok, that is the only thing that would make me happy. I need his life.”