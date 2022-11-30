TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five kittens named after the members of the 90s boy band Backstreet Boys are available for adoption at SPCA Tampa Bay.

The five “backstreet” kittens, named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie and Kevin are seven weeks old. They’ll be ready to find their forever homes in mid-December.

SPCA Tampa Bay said the kittens’ personalities have begun to shine as they’ve spent the last month with a foster family.

Nick is said to be the “instigator” of the litter, always trying to get his siblings to play. Brian is the “silly one.” AJ is the only female in the litter and is a curious kitten. Howie likes to lounge and cuddle. Kevin is said to be a bit reserved, but loves to climb and snuggle with his siblings.

Those interested in adopting a kitten from SPCA Tampa Bay can stay tuned to their website, as well as its social media channels for the official announcement of when the kittens will be available.

“And to the Backstreet Boys, SPCA Tampa Bay invites you to make it A Very Backstreet Christmas by visiting the animal shelter when you are in town to meet your namesakes and help them find a furrevah home!” the shelter wrote in a press release.

You can visit SPCA Tampa Bay at 9099 130th Avenue North in Largo.