Kitten rescued after falling 30 feet into water off Howard Frankland Bridge

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A cat is recovering after being dropped from a vehicle on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, while being rescued, the kitten became spooked and went into a drainage cutout falling approximately 30 feet into the water.

After nearly 30 minutes of being in the water, the kitten was rescued and was brought to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital Care where it is currently recovering.

No information has been provided on who possibly dropped the cat off on the bridge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss