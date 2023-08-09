CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater waterfront mansion belonging to the late “Cheers” actress Kirstie Alley has sold after spending several months on the market.

On Aug. 4, the home sold for $5,200,000, which is $775,000 less than the initial asking price listed in January, according to property records obtained by Zillow.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, located at 1100 N. Osceola Avenue along Clearwater Harbor, was put on the market after the actress’ death in Dec. 2022. In a Zillow listing, the relator described the waterfront property as “the ideal home for the ideal lifestyle.”

The property also has a duplex guest house, which was described as an “ideal investment opportunity.”

“Rent them out, or use for extended family or live-in help,” the listing description reads.

Source: Station Square Realty LLC.

The mansion features expansive waterfront views, a 60-foot dock, and an infinity pool and hot tub. Despite being built 30 years ago, the interior is fitted with modern furnishings.

“This home is truly a work of art,” the listing reads.

Alley purchased the home in 2000 for $1,500,000. Pinellas County property records still list her trust as the owner and have not been updated to reflect the recent buyer.

The actress, best known for her roles in the sitcom “Cheers” and the Look Who’s Talking films died in Tampa following a battle with cancer. She was 71 years old.