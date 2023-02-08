TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Less than two months after her death in December, Kirstie Alley’s former Clearwater home has hit the market.

Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty LLC has the listing, representing Alley’s trust.

Property records show the “Cheers” actress purchased the nine-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom property on 1100 N. Osceola Avenue in 2000 for $1.5 million. It is now on sale for $5.9 million and is already under contract, according to the listing.

The main home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a half bath, and is fully fenced, secure and private.

Inside the home is a modern kitchen with maple interiors, formal and informal dining areas, and several other living spaces. Outside the home are a heated pool and spa and two courtyards laid with travertine tiles, complete with a stone fireplace and water feature “perfect for small gatherings and entertaining.” The home was built in 1993.

“This home is truly a work of ART. Let’s not neglect the financial side, this is an IDEAL Investment opportunity with future equity to be expected from the growing numbers of population here in Florida,” the listing says.

Alley, who was best known for her roles in the sitcom “Cheers” and the Look Who’s Talking film franchise died in December following a battle with cancer. She was 71.