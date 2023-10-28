LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman’s smartwatch helped her call authorities after temporarily being held captive last weekend, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

An arrest affidavit filed by the department said on Oct. 22, Lyle Boyd, 36, of Largo was involved in a domestic battery against the victim.

Police said Boyd grabbed the woman against her will and tried to leave the area of June Bells Drive with her in his car.

The affidavit said the suspect had taken the victim’s phone, but the victim managed to call 911 on her smartwatch before Boyd allegedly ripped it off her wrist and threw it out of the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect drove half a mile away from the original location before the victim escaped the vehicle, got her damaged smartwatch back, and called for help again.

The department said the woman had visible injuries when officers arrived. She also gave them the broken watch as evidence.

Boyd was charged with kidnapping with bodily harm, tampering with a witness, and domestic battery on Oct. 26, according to the arrest records.