ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department are seeing an unusual trend in auto thefts this month.

Police said 23 of the 56 cars stolen since July 11 were Kia or Hyundai models. That’s about 41% of vehicle thefts, according to the department.

Most have been older Kia and Hyundai cars that don’t have an engine immobilizer, electronic security technology that keeps cars from being hot-wired and stolen, and can be started without a key.

Viral videos circulating on YouTube and TikTok show people breaking into Kia cars, tampering with the steering column, and turning on the vehicles as part of the Kia Challenge.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says residents should lock their vehicles to avoid becoming a victim of theft.