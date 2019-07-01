Kenneth City police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

KENNETH CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Kenneth City Police Department is conducting an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident.

Officials with the police department say the accident occurred at 54th Avenue Northwest of 58th Street North right across from Kenneth City Town Hall.

Police officials tell WFLA the motorcyclist crashed into a UPS truck and Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Courtesy: Peter Bernard

Police say residents should avoid the area as westbound 54th Avenue will be closed for the next hour.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.