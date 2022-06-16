TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities determined that two juveniles were responsible for damage to a popular landmark in Safety Harbor.

Detective Jim Davis said the two minors were arrested for felonies because the amount of damage exceeded $1,000.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Joe Ayoub made it clear that the city was “fed up with the ongoing vandalism and anyone esponsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

One of the juveniles lacked a criminal background and was selected to enroll in a diversion program after cooperating with the investigation.

The other was not eligible for diversion and was arrested and charged.

Authorities said there were two other juveniles present when the vandalism occurred. Although they did not participate, they did not make any attempt to stop it. Their case is being referred to the state’s attorney’s office.

The parents of these juveniles were informed that restitution will be required.

The city is close to obtaining a contractor to repair the fountain, and hopes that work will begin soon.