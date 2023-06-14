PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A juvenile was shot by another juvenile on Wednesday afternoon in Palm Harbor, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Cheltenham Drive.

The juvenile who was shot is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter is in custody.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public.

Officials did not say how old the juveniles involved in the shooting are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.