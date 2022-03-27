LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department arrested a man Thursday for a theft after he stole a pair of boots, according to an affidavit.

Police said Kyle Futch was seen taking boots from a local Walmart without paying for them.

Investigators identified Futch as the suspect from surveillance video and a description of his vehicle.

The officer who wrote the affidavit said he found Futch at his home.

As the officer approached, Futch said, “I know why y’all are here, for the Walmart thing. Just take me to jail.”

Police said Futch had two prior theft convictions on his record in Pinellas County. He now faces a petit theft charge.