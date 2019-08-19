Jury selection beginning in controversial self-defense case for Michael Drejka

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Jury selection begins Monday in the manslaughter trial for Michael Drejka.

Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in 2018 in Clearwater after an argument over a handicap parking spot. Much of the trial will hinge on surveillance video of the deadly encounter. Attorneys will argue – does it show a clear case of self-defense or manslaughter?

The shooting happened at the Circle A Convenience store in July of last year. McGlockton pushed Drejka to the ground and then Drejka shot him. McGlockton later died.

Drejka claimed self-defense. He was not initially arrested, with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office citing Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

After weeks of protests, the state attorney’s office filed manslaughter charges.

Drejka’s attorneys said they will no longer be using the “Stand Your Ground” defense but will argue self-defense.

A self-defense expert witness is expected to testify for the defense.

Prosecutors argue jurors should make their own interpretations of the surveillance video.

Attorneys will ask potential jurors questions out of the view of media in a separate room.

Jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m.

