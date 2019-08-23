Jury could deliberate Friday in deadly parking lot shooting trial

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury could deliberate Friday in the manslaughter trial for Michael Drejka.

The prosecution rested it’s case on Thursday.

The defense is expected to call several witnesses on Friday, including their own expert on use of force and a psychologists.

Yesterday, a forensic specialist was the first witness to testify.

He detailed the video that captured the shooting of Markeis McGlockton and discussed how it was analyzed.

A number of detectives also took the stand Thursday to describe the scene and spoke about the defendant’s demeanor.

Drejka’s attorneys do not plan to have him testify at trial, but jurors did get to hear from him.

They watched the video of Drejka’s first interview with investigators following the shooting.

“And I bring the gun out with me. And as I come this way, I have to come up off my hand and I bring the gun out with me. As I come out like this, he’s taking his step,” said Drejka.

Drejka is facing a manslaughter charge after shooting and killing Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store last year.

When Dr. Roy Bedard testified he was careful to speak about use of force cases.

“So the first criteria that we try to look for is the subject’s ability to do us harm. This is really critical when it comes to deadly force incidents. Of course that’s a final act. Something that a person would try to understand. Does this person have the ability to cause me death or great bodily harm or somebody else death or great bodily harm?” said Dr. Bedard.

Court reconvenes at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

LATEST STORIES: