Jurors in controversial Clearwater shooting trial will see enhanced videos

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Jurors in the Michael Drejka manslaughter trial will view enhanced videos from the scene of the controversial parking lot shooting.

Judge Joseph Bulone made that ruling during a pretrial hearing in the case Friday.

Drejka shot and killed Marquis McGlockton in the parking lot of a Circle A convenience store in Clearwater in July of 2018. The shooting stemmed from an argument over a handicap parking spot.

Drejka’s lead attorney John Trevena argued there is value in seeing the video play in real-time. But he doesn’t believe it’s fair to see it in slow motion or enhanced.

“We don’t have a problem with the video of him inside the store before the shooting. We would stipulate to that as well,” Trevena told the judge. “But again, real-time, no alteration so that the jury is getting a clear picture of what is occurring in the case.”

Prosecutor Fred Schaub told the judge seeing the video in slow motion is much like seeing a replay in a sports event. He believes you can truly analyze what’s happening and get a clearer picture of the events that took place. Some of it, admittedly, will be hard to watch.

“And it is heartbreaking to see Mr. McGlockton die in front of his 5-year-old son. It’s heartbreaking. And I can see where that is prejudicial,” Schaub told the judge. “It is what happened.”

Judge Bulone ruled that the video will be allowed to be admitted in an enhanced fashion.

“The jury has to know what the actions are…so that would show what’s going on in his mind. It also shows exactly what he was doing,” said Judge Bulone. “And then the jury gets to evaluate the reasonableness of it.”

Drejka is facing a manslaughter charge. He claims the shooting was in self-defense.

Another pretrial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. The trial is slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 19.