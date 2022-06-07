ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg teenager is behind bars, accused in a violent attack against her sister’s girlfriend.

Eighteen-year-old Breasia Niblack is facing an attempted murder charge. Investigators say she saw the victim, 20-year old Teayonia Hope, walking on the sidewalk near her home on Emerson Avenue South Monday morning.

Ken Knight, a spokesman for the St. Petersburg Police Department, says Niblack aimed the car she was driving at Hope.

“The victim, who was walking with a bicycle, was struck intentionally, thrown into the air and landed on the ground,” Knight said. “And the driver of the car then gets out and proceeds to bash her head against the ground before getting back into the vehicle and leaving the scene.”

Niblack made her first appearance before a judge on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Pat Siracusa instructed her that if she does bond out of jail, she is not to operate a motor vehicle.

“What do I mean by a motor vehicle?” asked Judge Siracusa. “I mean not a car, not a boat, not a plane, not a train, not a moped, not a GoPed. Not a go-cart, not a helicopter, not a jet-ski. If it’s powered by anything other than your two feet, then you are not sitting behind the wheel of it. You understand that?”

A woman who identified herself as Niblack’s aunt appeared in court on her behalf. She asked the judge if her niece could be released on her own recognizance. The judge said no way.

“No ma’am. It’s attempted murder, not shoplifting,” said Judge Siracusa. “I can’t let someone go on ROR for something like that.”

The judge set Niblack’s bond at $150,000.

Police say doctors released the victim from the hospital.