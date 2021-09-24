Judge denies injunction in Anna Paulina Luna case

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Republican Congressional Candidate, Anna Paulina Luna, was not granted her permanent injunction after attorney’s made their closing statements during Friday’s hearing.

Luna was seeking a permanent injunction against William Braddock, a former Republican congressional primary opponent after Luna said he made threats against her and sought her out.

During today’s hearing, attorneys for both Luna and Braddock made their closing statements, after hearing several testimonies.

Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court Judge Doneene Loar said there needs to be more than one case of harassment and there was only one indication of harassment found.

“The court cannot issue a final judgment in this case for an injunction,” said Judge Doneene Loar.

However, the judge did speak directly to Braddock as she gave her ruling.

“This is in no way an endorsement of your behavior. The court in fact finds the testimony that it has heard and your actions to be offensive, disgusting, and highly inappropriate,” said Judge Doneene Loar.  

