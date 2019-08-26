John Jonchuck’s lawyers fight for new trial in daughter’s death

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge on Monday will consider a motion from John Jonchuck’s lawyers as they fight for a new trial for the man who is accused of killing his daughter.

Jonchuck was convicted of first-degree murder in April after throwing his daughter Phoebe to her death back in 2015.

After his conviction, Jonchuck was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

At a recent status hearing, his lawyers were granted more time to either update or file a new motion regarding their request for a new trial.

The initial motion filed by the defense claimed the prosecutor committed misconduct by making statements and offering no evidence in support of the statements to the jury.

The motion will now be heard on Monday, August 26 at 2 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: