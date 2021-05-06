Johns Hopkins plans to boost minimum wage to $15 an hour

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Johns Hopkins plans to boost the minimum wage at its university and health system to $15 an hour.

The institutions announced the increase that affects about 300 workers at Hopkins’ All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

The changes take effect July 1 for university workers and on Jan. 1 for health system employees. They come ahead of the 2025 target date for statewide adoption of a $15 minimum wage for businesses with at least 15 employees.

“Moving to a $15 minimum wage recognizes the hard work and sacrifices Hopkins employees make every day to advance our mission and serve our patients,” said Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers. “We are proud to announce our adoption of a $15 per hour minimum wage even sooner than planned.”