John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in need of cotton face masks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital needs your help!

According to the hospital, they’re in desperate need of cotton fabric masks to protect patients, families and staff from COVID-19 in non-patient care settings.

“As COVID-19 cases rise in Florida and the Tampa Bay region, we know it’s important to help prevent the spread by requiring masks for everyone that needs to come on to our campuses,” said Angela Green, the vice president and chief patient safety and quality officer at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The Johns Hopkins All Children’s Volunteer Resources team is now offering kits that include enough material to make 36 masks. Their hope is that the public will pick up a kit and follow the instructions they provide.

“While we have protective equipment for our staff, patients and families coming in for appointments, inpatient stays or surgeries may not have access to a mask, so we want to make sure we’re protecting our families by providing them with an appropriate mask,” said Green. “We go through, roughly, 200 to 300 cloth masks per day and would appreciate any support from the community to keep up with this need.”

For those interested in a kit, please contact Volunteer Services at 727-767-4254 or ACHvolunteers@jhmi.edu.