Jogger finds human remains in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the discovery of human remains near the Lakewood Estates neighborhood of St. Petersburg on Tuesday morning.

Police said a jogger called 911 after finding the remains near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South around 7 a.m.

Investigators have yet to identify the body or to provide any information that may identify the person.

Police have blocked off a portion of 38th Avenue South and are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

