1  of  2
Live Now
Polk County commissioners weigh mask order
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Jogger finds human remains in St. Petersburg, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the discovery of human remains near the Lakewood Estates neighborhood of St. Petersburg on Tuesday morning.

Police said a jogger called 911 after finding the remains near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South around 7 a.m.

Investigators have yet to identify the body or to provide any information that may identify the person.

Police have blocked off a portion of 38th Avenue South and are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss