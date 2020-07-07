Jogger finds human remains in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the discovery of human remains near the Lakewood Estates neighborhood of St. Petersburg on Tuesday morning.
Police said a jogger called 911 after finding the remains near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South around 7 a.m.
Investigators have yet to identify the body or to provide any information that may identify the person.
Police have blocked off a portion of 38th Avenue South and are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
