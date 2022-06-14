LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools will hold seven job fairs to hire approximately 50 bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

Bus drivers can make $15.69 per hour and receive health benefits and a retirement plan. They’ll also have nights, weekends and holidays off.

The district is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to new bus drivers. Bus drivers will get $500 upon completing and passing the commercial driver’s license class and $500 at the end of the school year.

Here is a list of dates and times for job fairs in the area:

Walter Pownall Service Center, 11111 Belcher Rd, Largo

June 14, 2022 – 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

June 23, 2022 – 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June 30, 2022 – 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

49th Street Bus Compound, 635 49th St. South, St. Petersburg

June 16, 2022 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

June 21, 2022 – 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

June 25, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

June 28, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To speak with a recruiter, call 727-638-3528 or 727-587-7100 ext. #4620, or email at pcsbtrans@pcsb.org.

Learn more by visiting www.pcsb.org/busdrivers.