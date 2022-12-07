TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Comedian Jim Gaffigan announced Wednesday he is adding a fourth show at the Straz Center, and is taping his next Netflix special during the tour.

The “Dark Pale Tour” tour will be at the Straz on Feb. 9.

Fans can get tickets beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will be on sale starting Dec. 9. at 10 a.m.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer.

“He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life,” a press release from the Straz said.