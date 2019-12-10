Javarick Henderson Sr. speaks on son’s indictment in grandmother’s murder

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Javarick Henderson Sr. is numb. On Nov. 25, he lost two loved ones. His mother, 56-year old Gloria Davis was stabbed to death, and his son 13-year old Javarick Jr. was the prime suspect.

Authorities announced that day he was placed under arrest charging him wtih second degree murder.

The horrific crime scene was at Davis’ home on 60th Avenue South. It was her pride and joy. Neighbors were jealous of how lovely her lawn and landscaping looked. That day the neighborhood was draped in crime scene tape. Relatives showed up, hugging and crying.

He was initially charged as a juvenile. On Friday a grand jury indicted Henderson Jr. on an upgraded first-degree murder charge. His father says he learned about the indictment from Eight on Your Side.

“Everything that I just found out. And everything that you are telling me now, I’m just now finding out,” said the elder Henderson. “That’s why I say, I don’t know how to feel. “

Henderson Sr. describes his son as someone who was never in trouble. He says his mother loved all of her grandchildren. He finds it difficult to describe his feelings.

“I don’t even know how to feel,” said Henderson Sr. “Angry, hurt, mad, you know?”

On Sunday, A judge signed an order for Javarick Henderson Jr. to be moved from the juvenile assessment facility to the adult jail. A representative from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office explains the 13-year old will not be kept in general population. He will be in a juvenile holding area where there are seven other inmates under the age of 18.

Roger Futerman, a defense attorney not affiliated with this case, defended a child several years ago. Samantha Broadhead was 11-years old when she was charged with attempted murder for starting her mother on fire. Her history as an abuse victim worked in Futerman’s defense and she served no jail time.

“What caused that is years and years of abuse. “That nobody knew about till we looked at the records. We looked at the history. The mother was a drunk and beat her when she was drunk.,” Futerman said.

Futerman explains when a defense attorney or public defender starts researching the case, he or she will look into Henderson Jr.’s medical, mental and other history. What that attorney finds could become a piece of the puzzle to answer the question, why?

Henderson Sr. says the events of November 25th, have changed his life forever.

“I can’t even tell you how I feel,” said Henderson Sr. “Until any person goes through two losses like this.”