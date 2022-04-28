ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her unborn child 10 years ago is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Jacobee Flowers, 34, faces 40 years in Florida State Prison for the murder of his girlfriend Morgan Martin.

Martin was 17 years old and four months pregnant when she disappeared in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, Flowers was charged with first-degree murder.

Martin’s remains were never found. Under a deal with the state, Flowers could have faced just 25 years if he led detectives to Martin’s body.

He pointed authorities to a field in Pike County, Alabama. Earlier this month, detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department went and searched but found nothing.

Earlier this week, a judge signed an order allowing detectives to take Flowers out of the Pinellas County Jail so he could show them exactly where he buried Martin’s body. Again, they found nothing.

WFLA Photo

When Martin went missing from her St. Petersburg home in 2012, she said she was going to meet with Flowers, but never came home. She claimed Flowers was her child’s father.

St. Petersburg police officers initially classified the case as a missing persons case, but later classified it as a homicide.

A grand jury indicted Flowers for first-degree murder in 2016. He entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge in March.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.