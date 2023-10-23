PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 27-year-old driver for traveling more than 100 mph on the Gandy Bridge, where the speed limit is only 55 mph.

According to the Highway Patrol, a trooper was traveling west on Gandy when they spotted a Nissan GTR behind a group of motorcycles over, and pulled it over.

“The reason I pulled you over is for speed racing,” the trooper told the driver, identified as Joshua Scuddy.

Scuddy told the trooper that he came out to people watch and wasn’t racing.

However, troopers said dash cam video tells a different story.

According to the FHP, Scuddy, had slowed down to 40 miles per hour, then started speeding, going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

“They have watchers that will watch for cars and will kind of stop and wait I guess for a certain spans to be empty and they’ll have a three minute race it’s interesting, it’s very organized from what I can tell,” said Catherine McGregor, who works at the RaceWay gas station off the Gandy Bridge. “Unfortunately, on the weekends, a lot of the bikers or racers will either park or the car racers will come, and we have very bright lights where gas pumps are, and they like to display their cars to show it off to everyone.”

McGregor said they’ll take up all the pumps, leaving no space for customers who actually need gas. Then they’ll race on Gandy.

“It’s terrifying it’s unnecessary,” said McGregor.

She said officers and troopers patrol the area and are quick to respond, but it still happens too often.

“I personally don’t know how to fix it. I just know something needs to be done,” said McGregor.

As for Scuddy, troopers put him in the back of their patrol car, and he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. Scuddy’s car has been impounded for 30 days per Florida statute.