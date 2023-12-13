TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A memorial was held Wednesday night for an 18-year-old who was hit and killed Dec. 4 in a crash while he was riding his bicycle in Tarpon Springs.

Oni Mercado’s family and friends held an intimate gathering at the Tarpon Springs Bayou to honor the life he left behind.

Mercado was riding his bike near Martin Luther King Drive and North Avenue when he was hit by a car.

“How do you put anything like that into words? How does any parent ever explain anything like that?” Karly Chirichella said.

Chirichella’s world came crashing down when she found out her son had been killed.

“I’m at the door and I can hear my daughter screaming, at the top pf her lungs, and later she told me they said: we think we have your son; he was in a fatal car accident, we need a positive ID,” said Linda Chirichella, Mercado’s grandmother.

“It was like 45 seconds from his house, 45 seconds. It was a split-second decision for him to get on his bike and leave,” Linda Chirichella said.

“What exactly happened, at that given moment, I’ll never know, not from the person driving the car, if there was any distractions, not from my kid’s perspective,” Karly Chirichella said.

Everyone with candles in hand and a moment of sorrow, as memories of Mercado were exchanged amongst the group.

“It’s not just heartbreaking, it’s soul shattering,” his grandmother said. “I just don’t care about anything anymore.”

“I have cried so much that I don’t know if I have any tears left,” Karly Chirichella said.

Police said Mercado was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened. Linda Chirichella said she was going to buy him a helmet the day he was killed.

“The past few days it had been in my head — buy Oni a helmet, buy a helmet, buy a helmet, something kept nagging at me, I have a real strong sixth sense about stuff,” she said. “So, when I went down and it was all taped off, first thing was Oni.”

His mother said she appreciates all the support of the community.

“His GoFundMe page is the only resource that he has for his burial,” she said.

Karly Chirichella said she will forever cherish the memories she made with her son.

“I love you baby; I wish I had more time in the world for you,” she said.

Right now, no services have been planned for Mercado.

Police said the driver of the car was not injured.