‘It’s my lifeblood’: Pinellas County disabled veteran searching for stolen electric hybrid bike

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Jeff Miles locked up his bike at a bus stop on 54th Avenue North on the way to the Bay Pines VA Hospital earlier this week. It’s a routine he’s done for the last two years. On Thursday evening, however, he returned to the bus stop to find his bike had been stolen.

“I was in a daze. Just like wow. I just couldn’t believe it you know,” said Miles.

He didn’t expect to see only a broken chain on the ground.

“Normally I would just say what the heck, but it’s my lifeblood,” he said.

Which is why Miles needs his bike back as soon as possible. It’s not just a normal bike.

“It cost me $3,000 for this electric hybrid bike because it was going to be my only mode of transportation so I needed something reliable,” he said.

He used it for his everyday needs.

“It’s how I take my dog to the vet. Myself, I go to the VA hospital for procedures and operations, getting my medication and things like that.”

Miles told 8 On Your Side he’s reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for help. He’s also offering up a reward, no questions asked.

“If you contact me and give me the bike, I’ll give you $200. Won’t say anything. I just need the bike back,” he said.

If you have any information in regards to his stolen bike, please call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Miles also has a GoFundMe account if anyone wants to help him financially during this tough time.