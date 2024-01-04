TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Pinellas County women went for hike at the Brooker Creek Preserve in Tarpon Springs on Wednesday. They made an honest mistake and were met with three deputies and a helicopter.

The women are facing a fine and must appear in court after they used the equestrian entrance at The Friends Trail and not the hiker entrance, which is about 30 feet away.

Hikers come to Brooker Creek Preserve for the peace beauty, and relaxation. However, for Heather Randall and Traci Bild, it was anything but that.



“Come on, there are actual crimes happening out there and this is where our resources are being spent were a couple middle-aged women going on a hike,” Randall said.

It was their first time at The Friend’s Trail and because they entered through the equestrian trail entrance, deputies handed them each a $142 citation.

“We walked up here because we were talking, we were walked up and we didn’t even read it,” said Bild.

Randell said 45 minutes into the hike, her phone rang.



“‘This is Officer so-and-so from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department,'” Randall recalled. “My heart dropped. What’s going on? And he said, ‘Are you still in the preserve?’ And I’m looking around like, how do you know? Yes, I am.”



The deputy asked the two women to return to their car immediately.



“I saw three cop cars and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I got really scared,” said Bild.

Courtesy Heath Randall

Randall said the response was an overreaction and a misuse of resources.

“They actually called a helicopter out because we were taking too long,” said Randall. “They could see that we were lost in the cameras in the trees they were watching us.”

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office patrols this preserve and said the equestrian trail is restricted to hikers.

“He said he let us off easy by giving us a fine saying that he could’ve trespassed us and banned us which would’ve been a criminal offense,” said Randall.

Randall said deputies told her this happens daily, she understands why though, the signage is confusing.

“If you can see, there’s a sign right there that says no trespassing right next to the hiking gate,” she said. “It’s an honest mistake. Trust me we’re not some hiking gangsters that just want to stir up some trouble. Laughing we were just trying to decompress.”