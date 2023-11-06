ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — After Julius Moore didn’t answer his phone or door for hours Saturday evening into Sunday morning, his family began to fear the worst.

“My momma called me out of concern,” recalled Bobby Burge, Moore’s stepson. “Said she was worried about him.”

Burge said he forced his way into Moore’s house on 19th Avenue in St. Pete.

“I was just hoping it wasn’t what it was,” Burge said.

But the St. Pete Police Department said it was what Burge said he feared.

“He ain’t deserve this man,” Burge said. “He ain’t deserve it.”

Moore, 74, was dead inside his home, shot in the head, according to police.

Officials said a suspect was detained in Tampa on Monday morning by the Tampa Police Department, and St. Pete police are working on a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and relocation across the bay.

“When our officers arrived on scene, it appeared that it was suspicious,” explained St. Pete Police Public Information Specialist Ken Knight. “So, they removed themselves from the house and to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was issued Sunday evening that allowed our detectives to get in to begin processing the scene and gathering evidence.”

Investigators were still at home until around midday Monday, as Moore’s family watched from behind the crime scene tape.

“It’s a great loss,” said Nicole Boyd, Moore’s stepdaughter. “Because he was a very positive and inspirational person.”

Boyd said she will miss Moore’s singing.

Julius Moore died in St. Pete after being shot in the head. (Nicole Boyd)

“He was always giving people words of wisdom about being together, sticking together,” remembered Boyd. “He loved family, he loved family events, he loved being with family.”

Boyd said she got the call from Burge after he found Moore.

“I’m trying to hang in there,” Boyd explained. “It’s hard, you know, to lose a good person, especially before their time.”

Moore’s wife told 8 On Your Side she was devastated by the loss and didn’t think her last conversation with her husband would be just that.

The family put together a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses. If you’d like to help out and donate, you can do so on the webpage.