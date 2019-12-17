‘It’s a bad scene in general’: New photos show bus kids were left on overnight in Gulfport

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is learning new details about the mother accused of leaving three children on a school bus overnight while she went to go smoke on a boat in Pinellas County.

“It’s a bad scene in general. You have a parent who bought three kids to a beachfront area and decided to leave them in a bus with horrific conditions might I say,” said Sgt. Thomas Woodman with the Gulfport Police Department.

Gulfport police say they found Andrea Boyd’s three children – ages 3, 6 and 9 – unattended inside a parked mini-school bus at the Gulfport Municipal Beach parking lot on Saturday.

“There was perishable food left out in the area. No refrigeration, that I am aware of. There was a makeshift toilet from a 5-gallon bucket and a propane tank to, I guess, prepare food at times,” said Woodman.

Sgt. Woodman tells 8 On Your Side that Boyd, who is from Tennessee, had only been in the area for several days. Boyd told police she had been on-board of a boat owned by a man she just met at a convenience store.

“He claimed to not have knowledge that there was no one there with the kids,” Woodham said. “He explained to us that she informed him that the kids were being watched by a friend of hers.”

Boyd was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

