ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — On Sunday morning, just before 6 a.m., people on 2nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg were awoken by the sounds of multiple car collisions.

“All the neighbors outside here, everybody was outside with their hands on their heads and looking around and parts and pieces everywhere,” said Ernesto Cordeiro whose car was one of nine that were damaged after being hit by a man driving a stolen truck.

“It was total carnage out here, there was vehicle parts all the way down the side of the block,” said Ronnie Barnes. Two of his cars were damaged.

“It’s horrible, just the cars that got hit today, that’s a lot of money,” Barnes added.

St. Petersburg police said officers responded to the area after getting calls from neighbors.

“Afterwards, the driver got out of the vehicle, banged on some doors and then we had officers surrounding the area, we had a K-9 out trying to track, but we weren’t able to locate the suspect,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Fernandez says she doesn’t know why the man started knocking on doors after the collisions.

“Don’t know if he thought he knew somebody or if he thought somebody might let him in and hide him, but nobody let him in that we know of,” said Fernanedez.

Police are now looking for anyone with security video that might help them identify the suspect.