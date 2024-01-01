ST. PETERSBURGH, Fla. (WFLA) – As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the celebrations took a turn for a St. Peterburg couple fast asleep in their home.

Rod Kreimeyer and his wife were sound asleep when a driver crashed into the couple’s bedroom.

“It was like a bomb went off. Crazy sound,” Kreimeyer said. “Like an explosion. And I looked over to my wife’s side of the bed, and it was glowing.

The crash was captured on the couple’s surveillance camera. A suspected drunk driver turned their peaceful night into a nightmare.

“All I could see was light coming through my wall. So, I came out, and when I came outside, there was a car in my house,” Kreimeyer said. “Happy New Year, 12:01 in the morning.”

The driver left behind a scene that shattered more than just the silence of the night. Their front yard and structure of their home is destroyed.

“And now we’re going to figure out what to do. How long is this going to take to repair? Who’s going to do it? That kind of stuff,” added Kreimeyer. “So, it’ll get done, you know? Worse things happen to people. And, you know, we’re luckily, we didn’t get hurt.”

The driver of the car was arrested for DUI charges and drug possession.



