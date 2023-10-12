CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A possible tornado touched down in north Clearwater Beach as severe storms moved into the area overnight.

Officials said at least two houses on Eldorado Avenue sustained damage, but no injuries were reported. The road was closed due to there being pieces of furniture and drywall scattered everywhere.

A bedroom wall collapsed on a woman while she was in bed. However, she was not injured.

“It was like a freight train,” homeowner Cory Jursik said. “It got really loud and it was almost like I could feel the air getting — the wind getting sucked out of the house. So I looked out the front window and it was like rain-wrapped and obviously looked like a tornado and it just came right up through here.”

(Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

(Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

(Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

(Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

Power was shut down in the area due to safety reasons.