ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Gail Allen had a problem. Things were falling apart with her home and she didn’t have the money to make significant repairs.

“It was in shambles. It was embarrassing, I didn’t want to invite anybody over,” said Allen.

The problems were only getting worse with time.

“You name it, the roof, the flooring, the bathroom, the air conditioning, the hot water heater, all that needed to be replaced and repaired and I couldn’t afford to do it,” said Allen.

So a friend told her about help available from the non-profit group Rebuilding Together.

“Typically our clients are low income, we do seniors, veterans, families with children,” said Brandy Canada with Rebuilding Together.

Allen called the non-profit and they helped her to start an application process to gain assistance.

“I got a number and I made a phone call, and I think I spoke with Rosie and she got the ball rolling with helping me with the application because I wasn’t computer savvy,” said Allen.

After the initial intake call, a home inspector went to Allen’s home and found major issues, starting with her roof.

“A lot of the roof damage was caused by age and then (hurricane) Ian exacerbated that. It caused more problems, she started having active leaks. Her ceilings were starting to be damaged and parts of her ceiling were starting to come down,” said Canada.

Since 2022 Rebuilding Together has invested 1.1 million dollars in the community, spending $88,000 since May of 2023 to help six homeowners. Their funding comes from a variety of sources.

“We get our funding from partners like Duke, we get our funding from banks, from government municipalities, donations, wherever we can get it is typically how it comes,” said Canada.

People who want to apply for help can first go to the Rebuilding Together website and start the process of filling out an application.

Gail Allen says it was life-changing for her. “I’m more energetic. I’m uplifted. I’m inviting people over,” said Allen.